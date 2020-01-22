Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 3,961,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,000. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.