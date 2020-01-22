Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

