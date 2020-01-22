Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Victor Nesi sold 136 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $8,160.00.

SF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 288,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.90. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,177,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,459,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.