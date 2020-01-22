Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,343,135.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

