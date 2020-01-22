Insider Selling: The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $101,125.00.

NYSE RUBI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.66.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

