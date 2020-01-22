Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.20 million and $33,044.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

