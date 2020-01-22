Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

