Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INST. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Instructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 56,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,319. Instructure has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.