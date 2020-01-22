Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,464 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $394,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.20. 263,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,967. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.41 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.