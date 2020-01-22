Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 457,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,782.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

