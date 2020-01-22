InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INXN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 181,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INXN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 58,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,887. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. InterXion has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

