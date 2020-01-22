Interzone (ITZ) Market Cap Reaches $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,574.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.01922783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.03937985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00742136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00103151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010503 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00591723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

