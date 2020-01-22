Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Deutsche Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.14) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

