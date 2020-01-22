Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Intevac had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intevac stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

