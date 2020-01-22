Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

