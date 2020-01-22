Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000.

PGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 2,303,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,826. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

