Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 22nd (AAOI, AAVVF, ACHC, ACIW, ALXN, AMSWA, BLBD, CBRL, CDW, CDXS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 256 ($3.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 251 ($3.30).

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

