Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BRP (DOOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2020 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

1/14/2020 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

1/9/2020 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

1/8/2020 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

1/3/2020 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,851. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,370,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 676.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

