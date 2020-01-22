Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ted Baker (TED)

Ted Baker (LON: TED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2020 – Ted Baker had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/22/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Ted Baker was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 440 ($5.79).

1/10/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Ted Baker had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Ted Baker had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ted Baker had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon.

12/10/2019 – Ted Baker had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/10/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 500 ($6.58).

12/2/2019 – Ted Baker had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297.80 ($3.92). 1,542,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker plc has a 12-month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $142.61 million and a P/E ratio of 114.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 640.68.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

