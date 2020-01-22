Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,792 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

