Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISBC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

