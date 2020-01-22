Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $304.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $304.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

