IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.27 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax and OTCBTC. IOST has a market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.58 or 0.05465464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinBene, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, BitMart, Huobi, CoinZest, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, DDEX, IDAX, ABCC, WazirX, Coineal, Bitrue, Koinex, GOPAX, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, BitMax, Bitkub, BigONE, Ethfinex, Binance and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

