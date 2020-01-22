IoTeX Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coineal and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.34 or 0.05499465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128038 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

