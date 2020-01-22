Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

