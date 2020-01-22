IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

