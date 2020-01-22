IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. During the last week, IQeon has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3,527.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

