iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,083 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,844,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $47.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

