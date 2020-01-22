iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 5,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,369. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

