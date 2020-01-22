iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,062 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

