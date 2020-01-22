iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $333.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

