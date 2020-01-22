iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.70. 266,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $262.26 and a twelve month high of $333.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

