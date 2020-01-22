iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 24.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.25. 560,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

