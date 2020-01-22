iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 21.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

