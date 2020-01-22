iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

BATS USMV opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

