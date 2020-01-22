iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 727,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 371,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. 912,259 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.