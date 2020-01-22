iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lessened by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000.

IAU stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,877,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,907,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

