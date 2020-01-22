iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,135,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,234,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,423. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

