iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 70,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 8,746,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

