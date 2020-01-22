iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

