iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

