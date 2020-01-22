iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,855,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.87 and a 52-week high of $115.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

