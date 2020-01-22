iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.