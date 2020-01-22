iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 618.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.17 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

