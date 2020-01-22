iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after acquiring an additional 641,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 19,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

