iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Boosted by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. 1,380,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1698 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.