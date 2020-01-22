iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $117.42. 45,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,392. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

