iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $221.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.