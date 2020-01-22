Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Raised by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for approximately 12.3% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 404,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,178,170. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

