Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

